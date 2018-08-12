Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Little offensive production in preseason debut
Kirk made his Cardinals debut during Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers and caught two of three targets for nine yards.
While Kirk didn't make much a contribution on offense, the rookie gave Cardinals fans plenty to be excited about after ripping off a 38-yard return on a punt he could've taken to the house had he not tripped in the open field. Kirk, who's worked with the first-team offense since the start of training camp, is competing for the No. 2 job at wideout behind the established Larry Fitzgerald.
