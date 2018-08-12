Kirk made his Cardinals debut during Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers and caught two of three targets for nine yards.

While Kirk didn't make much a contribution on offense, the rookie gave Cardinals fans plenty to be excited about after ripping off a 38-yard return on a punt he could've taken to the house had he not tripped in the open field. Kirk, who's worked with the first-team offense since the start of training camp, is competing for the No. 2 job at wideout behind the established Larry Fitzgerald.