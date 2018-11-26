Kirk caught four of six targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.

Kirk led the team in targets and catches while contributing to nearly half of Josh Rosen's passing production on the day. Unfortunately, the signal caller finished with just over 100 passing yards on the day, limiting Kirk's potential to produce. He's totaled a respectable 536 receiving yards to this point in his rookie season, but efficiency and consistency have been hard to come by. He'll look to bounce back next Sunday against the Packers.