Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Makes little impact in win

Kirk failed to catch any of his five targets and gained nine yards on two carries in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Seahawks.

While his target volume remained steady from the week before, inconsistent quarterbacking from Kyler Murray (hamstring) and backup Brett Hundley conspired to give Kirk a goose egg in catches. The second-year receiver could be working with Hundley again in Week 17 against the Rams, so don't bank on a big rebound to close out the year.