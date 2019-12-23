Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Makes little impact in win
Kirk failed to catch any of his five targets and gained nine yards on two carries in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Seahawks.
While his target volume remained steady from the week before, inconsistent quarterbacking from Kyler Murray (hamstring) and backup Brett Hundley conspired to give Kirk a goose egg in catches. The second-year receiver could be working with Hundley again in Week 17 against the Rams, so don't bank on a big rebound to close out the year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Suiting up Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Status in question for Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Will be 'game-day decision'•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Increases activity Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...