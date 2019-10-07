Cardinals' Christian Kirk: May practice this week

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Kirk (ankle) could practice this week, but the team will remain "safe" with his recovery, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kirk didn't practice last week after sustaining the ankle injury Week 4 against the Bengals, but he appears to have avoided a more serious injury. The 22-year-old hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but it sounds as though the team may remain cautious and wait until at least Week 7 for his return. Kirk certainly could change that outlook with significant progress at practice this week.