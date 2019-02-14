Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Nearly back to full health
Kirk (foot) said Wednesday that he expects to be fully healthy by the end of February.
Kirk previously suggested he wouldn't face any limitations when the Cardinals hold OTAs in May, but the wideout is apparently going to be back to full strength well in advance of Arizona's offseason program. The fact that Kirk won't be forced to miss any workouts bodes well for his chances of gaining quick familiarity with new coach Kliff Kingsbury's offensive scheme. Prior to breaking his left foot in December and requiring surgery, Kirk had solidified himself as a starter for the Cardinals, finishing his rookie campaign with 43 receptions for 590 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.
