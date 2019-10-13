Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not expected to play Sunday
Kirk (ankle), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, is not expected to play Sunday against Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Despite this report, fantasy owners will still want to check his status ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Andy Isabella and Pharoh Cooper would get reps out of the slot Sunday against the Falcons if Kirk is out.
