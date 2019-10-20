Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not on track to play

Kirk (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sidelined for the Cardinals' past two games with the right ankle injury, Kirk took a questionable tag into the weekend after practicing on a limited basis all week. While the Cardinals have described Kirk as a game-time decision, Schefter's report implies there isn't much confidence he'll ultimately gain clearance ahead of the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff. If that's the case, Larry Fitzgerald, Damiere Byrd, KeeSean Johnson and Trent Sherfield would likely handle the majority of the snaps at receiver.