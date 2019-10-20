Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not playing Week 7
Kirk (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's road game against the Giants, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Kirk will have to wait another week to suit up as he makes his way back from a right ankle injury, primarily due to an inability to perform cuts capably while running routes. With snaps available out of the slot, Pharoh Cooper again should see an elevated role behind the Cardinals' top inside receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Trending toward sitting Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Headed for game-time decision•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not on track to play•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Shaping up as game-time call•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Still has cap on practice reps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
The Dolphins and their historically inept defense offer a dream matchup for three primed Buffalo...