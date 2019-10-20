Play

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Not playing Week 7

Kirk (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's road game against the Giants, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Kirk will have to wait another week to suit up as he makes his way back from a right ankle injury, primarily due to an inability to perform cuts capably while running routes. With snaps available out of the slot, Pharoh Cooper again should see an elevated role behind the Cardinals' top inside receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

