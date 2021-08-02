Kirk is not participating in Monday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The reason for Kirk's lack of participation remains unclear, whether due to rest, injury, or an excused absence. The fourth-year pro is facing increased competition for playing time this training camp, with A.J. Green and Rondale Moore having joined Arizona's receiving corps.
