Kirk caught seven of 10 targets for 76 yards during Saturday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers.

Kirk led the team in receiving yardage while notching a new season high in receptions. He ripped off a 38-yard gain, which was his longest in seven games, and was unfortunate to miss out on a poorly-thrown end zone target in the fourth quarter. Kirk had totaled just 68 yards on 10 receptions over the last four games, so this performance was surely a welcome sight for the Cardinals. His productivity should be crucial in next Sunday's matchup with the Rams.