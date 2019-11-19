Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Notches six more catches

Kirk corralled six of nine passes for 41 yards and had a one-yard rush during Sunday's 36-26 loss at San Francisco.

Kirk led all Cardinals wideouts in offensive snap share, missing just one of 69 plays. He also paced the team in targets and receiving yards while matching Kenyan Drake's six receptions. With eight appearances under his belt this season, Kirk's stat line prorates to a 92-1,016-6 line, making him a must-start on a weekly basis, even if the passing attack isn't exactly clicking in each outing.