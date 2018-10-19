Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Notches three grabs in loss
Kirk brought in three of six targets for 57 yards in the Cardinals' 45-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.
Kirk's modest yardage total actually served a team high on the night, a testament to the struggles of Josh Rosen and the Cardinals' passing attack overall. Kirk also logged a team-best 27-yard catch, and he's now posted one reception of over 20 yards in four of the last five games. The 2018 second-round pick's speed affords him plenty of upside, but his production will likely continuing experiencing its fair share of fluctuation considering it's largely tied in to the fortunes of the inconsistent Rosen. Kirk will look to up his numbers when he faces the 49ers in Week 8.
