Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Officially listed as questionable

Kirk (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Kirk's game status was a foregone conclusion after coach Kliff Kingsbury referred to the wide receiver as a game-time decision earlier Friday. Kirk was a limited participant at each practice the past two weeks, never quite making it back to full participation. He reportedly still looks less than 100 percent in practice, but the Cardinals could bring him back into action if he looks good in pregame warmups before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff.