Kirk (groin) is expected to be available for Sunday's game at Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 23-year-old and fellow wideout DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) were both labeled game-time decisions by coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday, but both players are apparently expected to play against the Panthers. Kirk worked as a limited practice participant all week, so it's not a major surprise he'll be ready to go if he can avoid a pregame setback.
