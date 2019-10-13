Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Out again Week 6
Kirk (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Despite being limited in practice all week, Kirk will stick to the sideline for a second straight contest. His reps in the slot primarily will go to Pharoh Cooper, though rookie Andy Isabella also is on hand for those snaps.
