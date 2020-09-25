Kirk (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kirk dropped from 77 percent snap share and five targets in the season opener to 61 percent snap share and four targets Week 2 against Washington. It isn't clear that was related to the groin injury, but we do now know Kirk will miss at least one game. Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield are the candidates to see snaps alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald in three-wide formations, with Isabella's 4.31 speed making him a better fit for the downfield role Kirk (20.4 aDOT) has been used in this year.