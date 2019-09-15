Kirk caught six of eight targets for 114 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore.

Kirk was targeted plenty in Week 1, but came away with little to show for it. That wasn't the case Sunday as Arizona got Kirk involved early, including on a 34-yard deep shot early in the first quarter. Arizona has attempted 99 passes through two weeks and Kirk has seen 20 of those targets, so opportunities shouldn't be an issue this season. Next up is a Carolina defense that was solid against the pass in 2018 and desperate to avoid an 0-3 start.