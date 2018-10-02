Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Posts 35 yards from scrimmage Sunday
Kirk hauled in four of five passes for 28 yards and added a seven-yard run during Sunday's 20-17 defeat to the Seahawks.
Kirk didn't have any chunk plays like he did in his 90-yard coming-out party Week 3, but the Week 4 effort marked his second-best performance of the season. With a modest 7.45 yards per target and no touchdowns through four games, the 2018 second-round pick has nowhere to go but up as he continues to build a rapport with fellow rookie Josh Rosen.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Posts career-high 90 yards•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Ready for Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Back at practice•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Practice absence deemed precautionary•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Working with trainers Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Catches four passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...