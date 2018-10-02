Kirk hauled in four of five passes for 28 yards and added a seven-yard run during Sunday's 20-17 defeat to the Seahawks.

Kirk didn't have any chunk plays like he did in his 90-yard coming-out party Week 3, but the Week 4 effort marked his second-best performance of the season. With a modest 7.45 yards per target and no touchdowns through four games, the 2018 second-round pick has nowhere to go but up as he continues to build a rapport with fellow rookie Josh Rosen.