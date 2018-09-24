Kirk caught seven of eight targets for a career-high 90 yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears.

Kirk was involved in a minor car accident Wednesday, but barely missed any practice time and looked good in Sunday's loss. In fact, the rookie wideout was easily the Cardinals leading receiver, as no other pass catcher had more than four receptions or surpassed 35 yards. His production has increased each week, and a switch to rookie quarterback Sam Rosen could be coming soon after Sam Bradford was benched in the fourth quarter Sunday. While Rosen doesn't have the strongest arm in the league, he's likely to aggressively challenge defenses more than Bradford. In Week 4, Kirk will square off against Seattle.