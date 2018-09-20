Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Practice absence deemed precautionary
Kirk (back) didn't participate in Thursday's practice for precautionary reasons after he was involved in a car accident a day earlier, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
Kirk appeared on the injury report with a back issue, but he's apparently OK after being rear-ended in what was described as a hit-and-run incident. Despite the scare, Kirk seems on track to suit up Sunday against the Bears, though a return to practice Friday in some capacity would help clear up any lingering concern.
