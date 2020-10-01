Kirk (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Like the absent DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), Kirk maintained his activity level from one day prior. With two of the Cardinals' top three wide receivers banged up, there could be more chances for the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and even Trent Sherfield to produce Sunday in Carolina. In the end, Friday's injury report will give a sense of the WRs available to Kyler Murray this weekend.
