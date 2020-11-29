Kirk caught three of six targets for 19 yards and added a carry for no gain in Sunday's 20-17 loss to New England.
Kirk dropped a ball in the end zone late in the first half, and that proved to be a crucial mistake, as the Cardinals were stopped on 4th-and-goal two plays later. The feast-or-famine wide receiver has mustered just 96 yards without a touchdown over the past three weeks following a torrid stretch that included five touchdowns over the previous three games. Kirk will hope to get back on track in Week 13 against the Rams.
