Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Ready for Week 3
Kirk (back) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Kirk made a sudden appearance on Thursday's injury report, the result of a car accident one day previous. After a limited session Thursday as he tended to a back injury, he didn't miss a single rep Friday, paving the way for active status Week 3. Kirk's target count increased from two in the season opener to five last weekend, but he's parlayed those looks into a meager five catches for 31 yards and no touchdowns to date.
