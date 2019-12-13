Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Ready to face Cleveland

Kirk (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kirk was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. He should be fine to handle his usual role as Kyler Murray's top pass-catching weapon, coming off last week's 8-85-0 receiving line on 97 percent snap share in a 23-17 loss to Pittsburgh. The Browns have been a tough opponent for wide receivers, limiting the position to a 59.5 percent catch rate (9th) and 7.7 yards per target (8th).