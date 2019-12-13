Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Ready to face Cleveland
Kirk (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kirk was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. He should be fine to handle his usual role as Kyler Murray's top pass-catching weapon, coming off last week's 8-85-0 receiving line on 97 percent snap share in a 23-17 loss to Pittsburgh. The Browns have been a tough opponent for wide receivers, limiting the position to a 59.5 percent catch rate (9th) and 7.7 yards per target (8th).
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Gets 'limited' tag Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Bounces back with big Week 14•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Struggles against Rams•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Notches six more catches•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Snaps touchdown drought in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.