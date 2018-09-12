Kirk corralled one of two passes for four yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Redskins.

Opening his career as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald and Chad Williams, the 2018 second-round pick didn't make much noise in this one. However, Kirk narrowly surpassed Williams' no catches (on three targets), so at least he has a reception to his name on the short season. Kirk will seek a better outing Sunday during a jaunt to take on the high-flying Rams.