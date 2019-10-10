Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Remains limited Thursday

Kirk (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

A cap remained on Kirk's reps as he works his way back from a right ankle injury. Ultimately, the Cardinals will give a sense of his potential to return this weekend with the release of Friday's practice report. Another absence from Kirk may allow Andy Isabella and Pharoh Cooper to get reps out of the slot Sunday against the Falcons.

