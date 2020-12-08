Kirk gathered in one of three targets for two yards during Sunday's 38-28 defeat to the Rams.
Since he put up 246 yards and five TDs in three games between Weeks 6 and 9, Kirk hasn't surpassed 50 yards or reached the end zone in any of the last four contests. In fact, his receiving line during that span is a pitiful 12-98-0 on 21 targets. Kirk continues to draw a significant snap count on a weekly basis and even received his largest share of the season Sunday (94 percent). He'll look to get back on track in a Week 14 visit to the Giants.
