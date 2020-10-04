Kirk (groin) is active for Sunday's game at Carolina.
After sitting out Week 3 due to a groin issue, Kirk managed to log limited sessions Wednesday through Friday before being tabbed as a "game-time decision" for Sunday. That said, Adam Schefter of ESPN later reported that Kirk was expected to play Week 4, pending a pregame workout. Now that Kirk has been given the all clear for game action, he'll look to be a more consistent option in the Cardinals' passing attack after turning just four touches into 60 yards during the first two outings of the season.
