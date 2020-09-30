Kirk (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
On the same day Kirk returned to the practice field, DeAndre Hopkins didn't join him due to an ankle injury. The Cardinals have yet to touch on the severity of Hopkins' concern, but it'll be something to watch as the week goes on due to the trickle-down effect it could have on the likes of Kirk. Still, Kirk may not be out of the woods himself as it pertains to his groin issue, which forced him to sit out Week 3 against the Lions.
