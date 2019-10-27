Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Returns to action Sunday
Kirk (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Entering the weekend with yet another "questionable" tag due to a lingering right ankle injury, Kirk will play for the first time since Week 4, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning. Kirk's workload is the biggest question mark hanging over his head. With no full practices under his belt, his snap count may be capped to ensure he suffers no in-game setbacks. Having said that, Kirk has a decent chance to make a dent versus a Saints defense that has surrendered 8.5 YPT to wide receivers this season.
