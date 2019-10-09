Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Returns to practice

Kirk (ankle) participated in practice Wednesday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Kirk was unable to practice last week due to an ankle injury suffered in the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. With a return to drills, he's putting himself on track to play Sunday against the Falcons. Wednesday's injury report will reveal how many reps he was able to handle.

