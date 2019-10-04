Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Ruled out Week 5

Kirk (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Kirk was unable to practice throughout the week and instead limited to rehab work on a side field while sporting a brace around his injured ankle. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the wide receiver's injury "could have been a lot worse," perhaps hinting at a return within the next few weeks. Kirk's next chance to play would be Week 6 against the Falcons. With Damiere Byrd (hamstring) also expected to miss the Week 5 matchup, the Cardinals will turn to KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield, Andy Isabella and Pharoh Cooper behind No. 1 receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Last week, most of the playing time went to Fitzgerald, Kirk, Johnson and Sherfield.