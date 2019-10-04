Play

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Ruled out

Kirk (ankle) is out for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Kirk was unable to practice throughout the week, limited to rehab work on a side field while sporting a brace around his injured ankle. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the wide receiver's injury "could have been a lot worse", perhaps hinting at a return within the next few weeks. Kirk's next chance to play would be Week 6 against the Falcons, or else Week 7 against the Giants. With Damiere Byrd (hamstring) also expected to miss the Week 5 matchup, the Cardinals will turn to KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield, Andy Isabella and Pharoh Cooper behind No. 1 receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Last week, most of the playing time went to Fitzgerald, Kirk, Johnson and Sherfield.

