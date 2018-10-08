Kirk caught three of four targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-18 win at San Francisco.

Kirk opened the scoring for Arizona with a 75-yard touchdown on its first play from scrimmage. He was quiet from that point on, however, catching just two more passes for 10 yards. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen struggled overall Sunday, completing only 10 of 25 passes for 170 yards, Kirk easily led the Cardinals in all receiving categories, and has shown a good rapport with Rosen, though. In Week 6, Kirk will face the Vikings.