Kirk corralled two of his three targets for 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns during Monday's 38-10 win against Dallas.

It was not an especially busy night for the Cardinals' receiving corps, as the team was able to lean upon a ground attack that racked up 261 yards and three TDs on the night. DeAndre Hopkins paced the group with eight targets, but no Arizona player exceeded three receptions during the contest, while Kirk's 86 yards represented a team-high. Kirk snagged a six-yard TD from Kyler Murray at the 12:58 mark of the second quarter, but the splash play came two drives later when he slipped behind cornerback Daryl Worley, corralling a Murray deep ball to complete an 80-yard score. Kirk has now posted 75-plus receiving yards in back-to-back contests, after managing just 25.3 yards per game over his first three appearances of 2020.