Kirk (groin) isn't on the field for the open portion of Thursday's practice and will go down as a non-participant for the second straight day, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kirk sustained the groin injury in the Cardinals' Week 2 win over Washington, and though he wasn't forced to exit the contest and played 61 percent of the offensive snaps, his movement was clearly affected by the issue. The Cardinals will see if the back-to-back maintenance days are enough for Kirk to heal up, but he'll likely need to practice in at least a limited fashion Friday just to garner a questionable designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. If Kirk ends up sitting out Week 3, added reps at receiver could be in store for Andy Isabella, Trent Sherfield and/or KeeSean Johnson.