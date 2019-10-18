Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Shaping up as game-time call
Kirk (ankle) has shown improved cutting ability in practice, but he still isn't back to full strength and is headed for a game-time decision Sunday against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
A limited practice participant the past two weeks, Kirk presumably will be deemed questionable on the final injury report. With David Johnson (ankle) also a game-time decision, Kyler Murray may have his work cut out for him, albeit against a porous Giants pass defense. The Cardinals used a rotation behind Larry Fitzgerald and KeeSean Johnson in Week 6, with Trent Sherfield playing 52 percent of snaps while Pharoh Cooper (35 percent), Damiere Byrd (22 percent) and Andy Isabella (17 percent) all mixed in.
