Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Shines against Saints
Kirk caught four of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason win over the Saints.
Though he didn't technically get the start, Kirk did all of his damage in the first half while playing with Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen. The rookie second-round pick caught a laser from Rosen in tight coverage for a 13-yard touchdown and later made a sliding catch for 21 yards to set up a field-goal attempt right before halftime. In addition to the production on offense, Kirk fielded the Saints' first punt and returned it for nine yards. He's a clear favorite for the punt return job and is also making his case for a role as the team's No. 2 or No. 3 option at wide receiver. Cardinals coach Steve Wilks acknowledged that Kirk and Chad Williams have created some separation in the battle for playing time behind Larry Fitzgerald, per Darren Urban of the team's official website.
