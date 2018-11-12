Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Shut down by Kansas City secondary
Kirk caught just two of six targets, amounting eight yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Chiefs.
In Sunday's loss to Kansas City, the rookie wideout posted his worst receiving output since Sept. 9 when he debuted against Washington (four yards on one reception). Though he's been targeted a combined 26 times over Arizona's past four games, Kirk has hauled in just 53.9 percent of those attempts -- a drastic drop off from 76 percent over the first five weeks of the season. A promising matchup approaches in Week 11, as Kirk and the Cardinals receiving corps will be opposing Kansas City's bottom-10 pass defense (293.2 yards surrendered per game).
