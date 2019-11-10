Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Snaps touchdown drought in loss

Kirk secured six of 10 targets for 138 yards and three touchdowns in the Cardinals' 30-27 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kirk put a touchdown drought that dated back to Week 11 of last season to rest in spectacular fashion, scoring from 33, 69 and 15 yards out in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively. The final touchdown gave the Cardinals a 27-23 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Jameis Winston ultimately would lead a six-play, 92-yard game-winning drive for the Buccaneers. Kirk's receiving yardage total also was a career high and served as the second 100-yard game of his career overall. He's curiously alternated single- and double-digit targets across his seven games this year, so he'll look to garner double-digit looks in back-to-back contests for the first time in 2019 when he faces the 49ers in Week 11.