Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Status in question for Week 16

Kirk (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Seattle.

An ankle issue has followed Kirk since he sustained the injury Week 4 against the Seahawks. This week, he was held out of practice Wednesday before wrapping it up with back-to-back limited showings. While coach Kliff Kingsbury considers Kirk a "game-day decision" -- per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site -- it wouldn't surprise if Kirk continues to tough it out Sunday, which will be determined about 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

