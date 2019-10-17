Play

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Still has cap on practice reps

Kirk (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kirk continues to have a cap on his reps, but at least he's practicing as his right ankle gets healthier. On Wednesday, coach Kliff Kingsbury even told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that Kirk is "closer than he was last week." Kirk still must display an ability to cut while running, though, so he may have to progress to full participation Friday to get the all-clear for Sunday's road game versus the Giants.

