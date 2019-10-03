Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Still not practicing Thursday
Kirk (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Although he officially received a second consecutive DNP, Kirk was spotted working out on a side field and catching passes with a brace on his ankle, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. Such an observation backs up the belief of coach Kliff Kingsbury that Kirk's injury "could have been a lot worse," according to Kyle Odegard of the team's official site. Kirk is trending toward inactive status Sunday in Cincinnati, which will open the door for recent pickup Pharoh Cooper to earn snaps out of the slot along with Larry Fitzgerald.
