Kirk caught five of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.
The third-year receiver came into Sunday with only 76 receiving yards through three games, in part due to a groin strain, but Kirk was able to more than double that total against a fairly hapless Jets secondary. With Kirk now 100 percent and DeAndre Hopkins drawing plenty of attention, he could be poised for another big game in Week 6 against a reeling Cowboys defense.
