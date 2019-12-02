Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Struggles against Rams
Kirk caught three of seven targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.
Despite tying Larry Fitzgerald for the team lead in targets, Kirk wound up posting his second-lowest yardage total of the year. It's the third time in the last four games he's averaged less than 5.0 yards per target, a poor showing for a player with his big-play potential, and he may not have much more success in next week's tilt against the Steelers.
