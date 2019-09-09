Kirk caught four of 12 targets for 32 yards while adding 12 yards on his lone rushing attempt during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions. He also caught a two-point conversion.

Kirk struggled to generate any plays downfield, as his longest catch went for 10 yards and he averaged just 8.0 yards per catch. Meanwhile, the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, KeeSean Johnson, and Demiere Byrd finished ahead of him in receiving yardage, with David Johnson doing his usual damage as a pass-catcher. He did make one vital contribution though, catching the two-point conversion that ultimately salvaged a draw for his team. Kirk will look to get on the same page as Kyler Murray sooner rather than later, but next Sunday's road matchup against the Ravens will be a tough test.