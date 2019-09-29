Play

Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Suffers late ankle injury

Kirk exited late in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury had no update on Kirk's status after the game. Expect the second-year wide receiver to undergo further tests on the injury. Kirk had four catches for 37 yards before exiting.

