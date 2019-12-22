Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Suiting up Week 16
Kirk (ankle) is listed as active Sunday in Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kirk hasn't missed a game since logging DNPs in Weeks 5 through 7 due to an ankle injury. In seven contests in the meantime, his offensive snap share has ranged from 86 to 99 percent on a weekly basis. Consequently, it's no surprise Kirk is among Kyler Murray's favorite receivers, as he's gathered in 37 of 56 targets for 407 yards and three TDs while turning five carries into 60 yards during that span.
