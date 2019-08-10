Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Target-less Thursday
Kirk wasn't targeted during Thursday's preseason win versus the Chargers.
Although rookie QB Kyler Murray targeted five different receivers on the Cardinals' first possession, Kirk wasn't among them. Still, considering his performance in a listless offense last year -- a 43-590-3 line on 68 targets across 12 games -- interested parties shouldn't worry too much as the team transitions to a high-tempo scheme. Kirk will be competing for reps with the ageless Larry Fitzgerald and running back David Johnson, among others, so the second-year wideout's number of looks may not experience a massive uptick. On a positive note, there's nowhere to go but up.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Comfortable with air raid•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Gains some competition•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Nearly back to full health•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Expects full recovery by OTAs•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Done for season with broken foot•
-
Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Compiles 77 yards from scrimmage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...