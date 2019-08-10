Kirk wasn't targeted during Thursday's preseason win versus the Chargers.

Although rookie QB Kyler Murray targeted five different receivers on the Cardinals' first possession, Kirk wasn't among them. Still, considering his performance in a listless offense last year -- a 43-590-3 line on 68 targets across 12 games -- interested parties shouldn't worry too much as the team transitions to a high-tempo scheme. Kirk will be competing for reps with the ageless Larry Fitzgerald and running back David Johnson, among others, so the second-year wideout's number of looks may not experience a massive uptick. On a positive note, there's nowhere to go but up.

