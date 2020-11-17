Kirk recorded four receptions (on six targets) for 27 yards during Sunday's 32-30 win versus the Bills.

On the heels of a three-game stretch in which he compiled five touchdowns, Kirk wasn't on the receiving end of Kyler Murray's sole TD pass of Week 10 (that honor went to DeAndre Hopkins' game-winning Hail Mary grab). Still, Kirk leads the Cardinals with six scores through the air, which have supplemented nicely his 27 catches for 427 yards on 46 targets. He'll look to get back in the end zone Thursday against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the third-most touchdown receptions (13) to wide receivers this season.